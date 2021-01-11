Know Details Of 'Aashiqui' Actor Anu Aggarwal's Life, Career And More

Former Indian model and actor Anu Aggarwal celebrate her birthday today on January 11th. The Aashiqui fame actor rose to fame with the 1990's romantic movie debuting alongside Rahul Roy. On the account of The Cloud Door actor's birthday today, take a look at some of Anu Aggarwal's facts, trivia and some insights on her early life and career.

'Aashiqui' actor Anu Aggarwal's early life

Anu Aggarwal graduated with a gold medal in Sociology from Delhi University. According to starsunfolded, after completing her graduation, she worked in IMRB, Kala Ghoda, Bombay in the year 1987. She later worked as a VJ too. She was later spotted by a modelling agent at the Churchgate station in Mumbai who offered her modelling assignments. She then debuted in TV in the year 1988, for the Doordarshan show named Isi Bahane. Since then she was acted in films like Ghazab Tamasha, King Uncle, Khal Naaikaa, Janam Kundli and Return of Jewel Thief apart from the blockbuster movie Aashiqui.

Anu Aggarwal's career

However, after Aashiqui, Anu Aggarwal's movies failed to make a similar impact. Although Rakesh Roshan's King Uncle was an exception which starred Anu. She left the movie industry after 1995 once she realised that she did not want to be in the limelight anymore. She quit acting after a few years with the last film being the 1996 movie, Return of Jewel Thief. Anu Aggarwal then started practising Yoga in 1997. However when she was again in the news in the year 1999 when she met with a major accident on her way back from a party in Mumbai. She suffered a temporary memory loss and was in a coma for 29 days. After her recovery, she joined a training centre in Bihar School of Yoga in Munger, Bihar. Anu Aggarwal also released her autobiography in 2015 called Anusual: Memoir of a Girl Who Came Back from the Dead where she talked about her life journey.

Anu Aggarwal's Accident

In the various interviews that Anu Aggarwal gave to the media portals, she had mentioned about how she started her life as a child again, after having no memory about anything in her life. According to a report by HT, Anu Aggarwal's accident left her unable to understand any language or remember anything about history, geography, or culture as she had a complete memory loss.

Anu Aggarwal's relationships

In an exclusive with Pinvilla a few months ago, Anu Aggarwal had mentioned about how the media rumours affected her personal life. She mentioned that her then-boyfriend Rick actually left her due to this intrusive media attention and rumours, She also admitted that the experience had made her cynical about love.

