'Charming' Netflix Cast: Meet The Actors And Singers Of This Ambitious Animated Project

Charming, a fairytale parody that was released internationally back in 2018, has finally arrived on Netflix. The movie features a long list of established entertainers and might also be the secret to its good run in the theatres. Now that it's gracing the Internet, let's find out more about the cast that lifts the weight of its success. Here's where you can recognise the voices from. Check out Charming Netflix voice cast:

Charming Netflix Cast

Demi Lovato as Lenore

Demi Lovato plays the female lead in the character who's cursed to never fall in love. Teen heartthrob Demi first found fame in the world of Disney Channel with back-to-back hits with Barney & Friends, Camp Rock, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam, Sonny with a Chance and Princess Protection Program. She has also served as a judge and mentor on the popular music show, The X Factor. Before joining the Charming Netflix voice cast, her work as a voice artist includes her titular role in Smurfs: The Lost Village.

Wilmer Valderrama as Prince Charming

Wilmer has won the whole world over with his long-standing role of Fez in That '70s Show. In Charming, he plays the titular role of the Prince who was cursed to bewitch every woman in the land until his 21st birthday. Valderrama is known for his prominent roles in Grey's Anatomy, The Ranch, From Dusk Till Dawn and NCIS. As for his experience in voice artistry, he had previously voiced the titular character in Handy Manny, Robot Chicken, Trouble, The Cleveland Show, among others.

Sia as Half Oracle

Sia plays a meaningful role as the catalyst to the two leads falling in love in Charming. Sia has been a musician throughout 90s and '00s but especially rose to fame with her chart-busting single "Chandelier". Ever since she has worked on numerous albums like This is Acting, Everyday is Christmas, etc. Outside of music, Sia made a directorial debut with Music, which is scheduled to release on January 14, 2021. Sia has also acted in Annie, Nobodies, Transparent. Before joining the Charming Netflix cast, she has lent her voice in My Little Pony, Scooby-Doo and Guess Who? etc.

Ashley Tisdale as Cindrella

Disney fame Ashley Tisdale is seen in the spoof role of Cindrella, one of Prince's impatient fiancés. Ashley found her fame in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody and High School Musical franchise. As a voice artist, she is well known for her role as Candace in Phineas and Ferb and as Camille Leon in Kim Possible. Her other acting performances include her prominent roles in Scary Movie 5, Hellcats, Sons of Anarchy, among many.

Avril Lavigne as Snow White

Avril Lavigne has shined in all of the '00s with her hit singles Complicated, Girlfriend, What the Hell, Hello Kitty and Sk8r Boi. Before taking a rather big break from the limelight, Lavigne released subsequent successful albums like Goodbye Lullaby and the self-titled Avril Lavigne. As a voice actor, she's famous for her role in Over the Hedge and Family Guy - The Quest for Stuff.

In Charming, Avril will be seen as Snow White, one of the three fiancés of the Prince.

G.E.M as Sleeping Beauty

G.E.M or Gloria Tang, is a famous singer-songwriter all the way from Hong Kong. She rose to fame with her participation in the music variety show I Am a Singer where she won second place. G.E.M followed up the fame with her successful releases of the albums Heartbeat, Fairytale Trilogy and most recently, City Zoo. Her role as Sleeping Beauty, one of the three fiancés of the Prince, will be her debut as a voice actor.

