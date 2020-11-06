Nick Jonas Pours In Love On 'big Bro' Kevin Jonas' 33rd Birthday, Says 'Miss You'

On November 5, 2020, Nick Jonas took to his Instagram handle and wished his brother Kevin Jonas ‘Happy Birthday’. Posting a stylish picture with him, he showered love on his ‘big brother’ and wrote, “Happy birthday big bro. I miss you and love you man. @kevinjonas”. Nick was seen wearing a bright orange-coloured suit while his brother Kevin wore a dark green suit. The picture is a throwback of their performance on stage.

Nick Jonas wishes his 'big bro' Kevin on his 33rd birthday

Priyanka Chopra shares picture of Kevin with his daughter calling him 'rad dad'

Nick’s wife Priyanka Chopra Jonas too wished the singer on his 33rd birthday. Priyanka shared a picture of him with his two daughters, Valentine and Alena. She wrote, “Happy birthday to this rad dad. Lots of love! @kevin Jonas”. His brother Joe Jonas praised Kevin for his smile and wrote, “Happy birthday @kevinjonas love you like a brother. Miss you mate! Can’t wait to hang when it’s time!”.

Franklin wishes with a throwback picture from his childhood

His youngest 20-year-old brother, Franklin shared a sweet throwback picture of Kevin pushing him on a swing as a toddler. He wrote, “Love you dude. Happy birthday @kevinjonas you’re such an inspiring father and brother. I’m so grateful for how close we’ve gotten. I can’t wait for all the blessings in your future.” Fans have been showering wishes on him from all over. Many of them dropped red hearts and lovely comments on the posts.

Kevin Jonas is an American musician, singer, songwriter, actor, dancer and entrepreneur. He gained popularity as a member of the pop-rock band, the Jonas Brothers, with his brothers Nick and Joe. He has appeared in the successful musical film Camp Rock (2008) and its sequel Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam (2010), Jonas Brother: Living the Dream (2008-2010) and Jonas (2009-2010). Currently, the singer lives in New Jersey with his wife Danielle Deleasa and their two daughters.

Image Source: Nick Jonas Instagram

