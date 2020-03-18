Know Why Salman Khan Prefers Living In Galaxy Apartments, Instead Of A Grand Bungalow

Bollywood stars' homes are well-known by fans and media. Celebs such as Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan lives in their own Bungalows. But things are different with Salman Khan, who is among the most loved actor in India. He has been living in a building with his family for around more than two decades. Read to know the reason.

Salman Khan’s reason for living in Galaxy Apartments

Salman Khan resides in Galaxy Apartments, Bandstand, Bandra West. The building has become one of the most popular places across the city of Mumbai. Fans gather down his apartment daily and in huge numbers, on Eid and on his birthday. Salman waves out to them from his well-known balcony. But many wonder why the superstar still lives in an apartment instead of a grand bungalow.

Salman Khan recently revealed the reason for living in Galaxy apartments in an interview with a leading daily. He said that he loves staying at his flat in Bandra instead of a big, luxurious bungalow because his parents live in the flat above his. The Dabangg star mentioned that ever since he was a child he has taken the same left turn or right turn. He would not have it any other way.

Salman Khan also shared his memories with the house. He said that the entire building is like one big family. When they were little, all the kids of the building would play together in the garden below and sometimes even sleep there. The Sultan star mentioned that back then, there were not different houses, all the houses were treated as their own and they would go into anyone's house to eat food. Salman stated that he still stays in the same flat because he has countless memories attached to that house.

Earlier in an interview Salman Khan’s father and famous screenwriter Salim Khan also talked about living at Galaxy Apartments. He said that he is very much attached to the place. If he ever leaves the house, his heart will cry. Salim stated that then he would not be able to live happily.

