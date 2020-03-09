Salman Khan's Kick-ass Dialogues From The Super-hit Movie 'Kick'; Check It Out

Salman Khan essayed the role of Devi Lal Singh / Devil in the 2014's Kick. The film also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Randeep Hooda and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Directed by Sajid Nadiadwala, it is a fun, action comedy film.

Kick shows Devi Lal Singh, a typical youth with a unique standard of living, who tries to find pleasure in whatever he does. He eventually becomes a thief and dons a new name, Devil. The movie received mostly positive responses and was a super-hit at the box office, as per reports. Read to know a few of Salman’s best dialogue from the movie.

Also Read | Salman Khan Advices Fans On Coronavirus; Recommends 'Namaste' As Preferred Way To Greet

Salman Khan’s dialogue from 'Kick'

Mujhse Joh Dushmani Mol Leta Hai… Uspe Uparwala Reham Toh Kar Deta Hain.. Magar Main Nahi. Aaj Ke Baad Agar Tune Mere Dost Ki Taraf Aankh Bhi Uthakar Dekha.. Toh Yamuna Main Paani Nahin… Tera Khoon Bahega.

Mere Bare Main Itna Maat Sochna..Main Dil Main Aata Hun Samajh Main Nahin…. Aap Devil Ke Peeche, Devil Aapke Peeche…. Too Much Fun.

Hatkadi Pehna Ke Leke Chalo… Isme Kick Hai.

Also Read | Salman Khan's Video With His 'Dabangg' Heroines Sonakshi Sinha And Saiee Manjrekar; WATCH

Vo Jeena Bhi Kya Jeena Hai.. Jisme Kick Na Ho Pagli…

Chehre Pe Ghussa, Mann Main Gali.. Goli Bhi Chalali, Phir Bhi Dono Haath Khali.

Agar Saamne Aake Gale Bhi Lag Jau Na.. Tab Bhi Tum Mujhe Pehchan Nahin Paaoge.

Also Read | Here Are Films In Which Salman Khan Shared Screen With Akshay Kumar; See

Main Tumhare Saath Bhuda Hona Chahta Hun.. Tumhara Wajah Se Nahin.

Rishton Ko Mazboot Hona Chahile.. Majboor Nahin.

Agar paisa kamana settle hona hai, Toh aaj se meri nayi Kick paisa kamana hai

Desi Ka Chota Peg, Angrezi Full Botal Ke Barabar Hai..

IPS Ki Naukri Chod k Politics Joint Kar Rahe Ho..Lamba Bhashan, Chota Anshan and No Action Vection.

Also Read | Salman Khan's Chic And Elegant Looks In Sharp Black Outfits Can Steal Hearts, See Pics

Bad Timing, Overconfidence ne marva diya.

Haath toh Angrez Milate Hai Hindustani Gale Milte Hai.

Yeh Headache nhi hai ye mere pyaar ka Hangover Hai, jisse tum khud bhi utarna nhi chahogi.

Bachpan se lekar aaj tak pata nhi kaha kaha ghuma hu Kick k liye, soch Kaha jakar mili yeh Kick, ek choti se bacchi ki smile mein. Agar ek smile Mujhe aise Kick dey Sakti hai toh hazaro smiles Mujhe kaisi kaisi Kick degi. Baapu mane yeh Kick jouyo che.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.