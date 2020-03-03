Salman Khan's Chic And Elegant Looks In Sharp Black Outfits Can Steal Hearts, See Pics

Salman Khan is among the most popular actors in Bollywood with a huge fan following across the country. The Dabangg star is known for his swag and cool style. Salmaan has most prominently appeared wearing black clothes on several occasions. The actor has uploaded various pictures of himself in black attire on his Instagram handle, where he recently crossed 30 million followers. Read to know about some of his best black outfits.

Also Read | Salman Khan Thanks Fans In Own Style As He Crosses 30 Million Followers On Instagram

Salman Khan’s looks in black t-shirt/shirt

Salman Khan has been hosting one of the most famous reality television shows in India, Bigg Boss. During the grand finale of Bigg Boss season 13, Salman wore a black shirt under a shimmery black blazer. A brooch can also be seen on the blazer.

Salman Khan promoted his last release Dabangg 3 on Bigg Boss 13. In the picture, he is wearing a black jacket over a t-shirt of the same colour. The jacket had silver beads embroidered at the border and on the pockets.

Also Read | Salman Khan's 'Radhe' Teaser To Release With Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryavanshi'?

While promoting a beverage brand, Salman Khan donned a black jacket that had white polka dots. He wore a plain black t-shirt under it. The jacket had several chains on both the arms. Take a look at the video.

Also Read | Salman Khan's Trademarks That Every Bhai Fan Should Know About

Salman Khan visited several countries for his Dabangg Reloaded tour. In a picture during his performance, Salman is seen wearing a shiny sleeve black jacket over a plain black t-shirt. He wore black pants that had multiple chains on it.

Also Read | Salman Khan's Adorable Video With A Little Girl On Sets Of 'Radhe' Melts Hearts

Race 3 was Salman Khan’s Eid 2018 release. The actor featured in the first poster of the film wearing a black shirt and a tie. He was holding a striped blazer over his shoulder. He wore black pants with white strips.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.