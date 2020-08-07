Thala Ajith Leaves Fans Stumped As He Skilfully Fixes A Model Aircraft; Watch

Kollywood actor Thala Ajith has always spoken about his love for car racing and aeromodelling. Ajith is also among the very few Indian racers who have raced in Formula Racing championships. He has also raced at the International arena in 2010's Formula 2 Championship. Recently, a video of the Billa actor, skilfully operating an aircraft has been making rounds on the internet.

Ajith Kumar stumps fans with his aeromodelling skills

Twitterati has been obsessing over a video wherein Ajith Kumar is seen solving a complication that occurred in the landing of a miniature aircraft. Fans, who popularly refer to him as Thala, were left stumped after a Fanclub of Ajith shared the video on Twitter. In the video shared by the former racing driver's fan page, he is seen fixing a technical error after the aircraft faced complications during its landing.

However, with his expertise and passion for aeromodelling, the Kollywood star successfully managed to resolve the issue with diligence. Later, the aircraft is seen achieving a proper takeoff and a stable landing as well. His team was in complete awe of the actor after they saw it flying steadily at high altitude. In the video, the vessel in seen halting right next to the Tamil actor's feet with everyone applauding for him. Sharing the video on his Twitter handle, his Fanclub wrote, "The trouble starts when the main landing doesn't work, Thala #Ajith sir bringing it down. The team appreciating for his landing. | #Aeromodelling | #Valimai️ | #ThalaAjith | (sic)".

Check out the tweet below:

For the unversed, Ajith Kumar has been mentoring the Madras Institute of Technology's Daksha team to help them develop UAV drones, i.e. unmanned aerial vehicles. Their vehicles have won multiple awards for transporting medicines to remote places at international competitions. With the help of those, the team was successful in sanitsing COVID-19 infected zones without endangering manpower.

On the work front, Ajith will next be seen in the Tamil action thriller titled Valimai. The shooting of the film had begun in December last year but got stalled due to the ongoing pandemic. The film is produced by Boney Kapoor and was previously slated for a November 2020 release. The actor will be seen playing the lead role of a police offer in this H. Vinoth directorial. Alongside Kumar, Bollywood's leading ladies Yami Gautam and Huma Qureshi will be seen playing the lead roles in the action thriller.

