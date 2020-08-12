Ranvir Shorey Has A Quirky Message For 'liberals' Over Twitter's 'who Can Reply' Feature

Trolling often goes from jokes to intense abuse on social media, and celebrities are frequently at the receiving end of this. Hate messages are not just common for stars for their outfits or photos, many a time their views on various issues too‘offends’ some netizens. However, with Twitter’s new feature allowing users to control who can comment on their posts, one can help protect themselves from such comments.

Ranvir delighted about Twitter’s new feature

Ranvir Shorey too expressed his delight for the new feature, but his joy was for the ‘liberals.’ The Angrezi Medium star quipped that the ‘liberals’ could finally have the ‘discourse ecosystem’ that they always wished for, hinting at the intense trolling that the category of celebrities and netizens are often subjected to. Impressed by his own observation, he termed it as a ‘mic drop’ moment.

With @Twitter’s new ‘Who Can Reply’ controls feature, #Liberals will finally have the discourse ecosystem they’ve always wished for. 🤷🏻‍♂️ #micdrop — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) August 12, 2020

With ‘Who Can Reply’ feature, one can choose from three categories, everyone, the accounts the person follows or the people mentioned in the tweet, who can reply to the post.

Ranvir is known to take a dig at the ‘liberals’, Congress supporters and those expressing their views against the establishment.

The actor himself gets harsh responses from trolls, and often hits back at them, sometimes even using expletives. He had often shared posts about negativity on the microblogging platform, taking a break from it, hitting out at the ‘nuisance’ and how the netizens use anonymity to attack someone online.

Go troll someone else. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 30, 2020

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Ranvir was seen in two films during the lockdown. He played a pivotal role in Irrfan Khan’s last film Angrezi Medium. A few days ago, the film Lootcase too hit a streaming platform, and the Kunal Kemmu starrer is also being praised by numerous stars.

