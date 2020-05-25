Konkona Sen Sharma Explains Her Favourite Scene From 'Luck By Chance'

Konkona Sen Sharma is known for her performances in films like Life in a... Metro, Wake Up Sid and Luck By Chance . The actor recently spoke about her favourite scene from her film Luck By Chance. The movie also stars Farhan Akhtar as the lead alongside her.

Recently, she spoke about her favourite scene in the film in a video posted by Tiger Baby Films, a movie studio. She said that the scene where“Chaudhary tells Sona she is not heroine material” is extremely close to her heart. Konkona explains the depth of the situation her character is in and clears what her psychology was at that moment. The scene features two of the most reputed actors of the industry including, Alyy Khan and Sheeba Chaddha.

Konkona Sen Sharma's favourite scene from Luck By Chance

The caption of the post said, "We make films for the silver screen but the little stories that make the big picture don’t always come through. Here's introducing our 'Off The Record' series where cast and crew from the Tiger Baby clan let us in on what went into creating some of their best scenes, what their psychology was in that moment and why this particular scene will always remain unforgettable to them. #nowrolling #storybehindthescene #offtherecordwithtigerbaby” This video is a part of the series that has been introduced by Tiger Baby films. Some other actors whose films have been produced under the banner of Tiger Baby films have also shared their experiences from certain scenes.

More about Luck By Chance

Luck By Chance is based on the life of an aspiring actor, Vikram who wishes to make it big in Bollywood. He gets an opportunity to play the male lead in a film, but it affects his relationship with his girlfriend, Sona, who is a struggling actor. The film starred popular stars like Farhan Akhtar, Rishi Kapoor, Alyy Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Juhi Chawla. The film marked Zoya Akhtar’s debut in the Hindi film industry.

More about Konkona Sen Sharma

On the professional end, Konkona Sen Sharma was recently seen in the film, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. The film was released in the year 2019 and it starred some of the most popular faces of the industry including Bhumi Pednekar, Amol Parashar, Kubra Sait, Karan Kundra, Vikrant Massey and Mushtaq Khan. The film is directed by Alankrita Shrivastava and produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms.

