Ranvir Shorey 'cynical' About Bollywood, Says 'theatre Game Going To Go Back To The Same'

Ranvir Shorey has been quite vocal about the current situation in Bollywood, over the last few days. Over the sudden demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, actor Ranvir Shorey has repeatedly spoken about a few people of Bollywood and how it operates. Addressing the issue during an interview with a leading media channel, Ranvir Shorey explained that currently, the debate is about mainstream Bollywood and it is not about the Indian or the Hindi film industry.

Ranvir Shorey speaks about the current situation in Bollywood

In the interview, the actor said that there is a "group within a group" which is at the top of the pyramid of Bollywood. He further said that every actor wishes to be on the top, and what happens is that the actor either has to hit the glass ceiling or enter the gatekeeper zone after the approval of a selected few people. And only when these people give access to the actor to be on top, he/she can be successful. Otherwise, the actor will keep getting 'smaller rewards', mentioned Shorey.

The director of I am Kalam, Nila Madhab, who was also being along with Ranvir Shorey by the channel, agreed to everything the actor said. He also said that despite making a film everyone loved, I am Kalam could not make it big in terms of business as he did not have validation of the group that Ranvir Shorey spoke about. Nila Madhab also added that each outsider finds their way around this vexed issue and looking into the future in matters of disparity in distribution and exhibition, the OTT platforms will play an equaliser.

He said that this would be to an extent, but would not be able to change world order once theatres re-open. Ranvir Shorey also explained how the group has tremendous power and with such power, responsibilities, and grace should follow, but the group does not have any of it. Speaking about social media, Ranvir Shorey said that the hashtags on social media are not the reflection of what is happening in the real world.

He said that because of the streaming platforms as a safety valve, there will be a small difference in disparity, the desperation, and the despair that exists. He concluded his statement saying that he is a cynical man now and he has seen a lot and he can assure nothing really changes. Actor Ranvir Shorey will next be seen in the film Lootcase.

