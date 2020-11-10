Konkona Sen Sharma, Rahul Bose And Amol Parashar To Lend Their Voice For 'Sleep Stories'

Bollywood actors Rahul Bose, Konkona Sen Sharma and Amol Parashar will lend their voice to the narrations of Sleep Stories- a collection of tales, designed to help make bedtime a more calming and relaxing experience. Each 30-minute Sleep Story, by mental wellness startup Mindhouse is crafted with a vivid level of descriptive detail, combined with soothing ambient music, and world-class voiceovers, to help you drift off to dreamland a little more easily.

According to StartUp India Magazine, the story collection has a healthy mix of genres including classic folk tales reimagined, nature visualizations and a few original fiction stories giving users a wide and varied set of tales to choose from. Konkona Sen Sharma's calming rendition of A Swiss Adventure will help transport you to the mystical mountains ensconced in the gorgeous Swiss countryside. You can also choose to fall asleep to the sound of Rahul Bose's soothing baritone as you walk among the cool, dark trees in A Night in the Forest.

While speaking about working on the project, Rahul Bose said that as an actor, director and a sportsperson who lives life in full throttle, he knows a good night's sleep is the indispensable foundation on which everything else rests. He added that it was pleasurable to work on the project that centres around the arts- imagination, creativity, the magic of words and around the value of sleep.

Actor Konkona Sen Sharma also spoke about the upcoming project and said that its heartening to see an Indian startup shedding so much light on the importance of good sleep. She added that it forms a huge part of a healthy mental state so its good to see that people are being provided with useful tools and resources to help them get the rest they need for a healthy life.

Mindhouse has been keen to emphasize the importance of good sleep and the official app already offers a range of guided meditation and other tools to help users fix their sleeping patterns. They also offer yoga classes, as well as a catalogue of pre-recorded audio content which can be accessed anytime.

