Remember When A 5-star Hotel Charged Rahul Bose Rs 442 For Two Bananas?

Almost a year back, actor Rahul Bose shed some light on how much he was charged by a five-star hotel, for two bananas. Apparently, the actor had decided to stay at a 5-star hotel in Chandigarh where he was shooting. Rahul Bose has ordered room service for two bananas and the hotel charged him ₹442.50, leaving him shocked.

You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings pic.twitter.com/SNJvecHvZB — Rahul Bose (@RahulBose1) July 22, 2019

Rahul Bose then took to Twitter and shared his disbelief with his followers through a video. He captioned the video aking people to see it and believe it. He further humorously added that fruit can be harmful to one's existence too. In the video, the actor said that he had been working out in the gym when he ordered two bananas. It left him surprised when he was charged ₹442.50 for a pair of bananas.

He further showed around the suite he was living in and also showed around the freebies that the hotel had given him and sarcastically saying how much they had charged him for two bananas. The video went viral within minutes with his fans replying to him with the most hilarious answers. Rahul Bose was staying in a 5-star hotel named JW Marriott at Chandigarh.

Soon the Deputy Commissioner and Excise and Taxation Commissioner Mandip Singh Brar said that a high-level investigation into an illegal and exorbitant charge of GST will be conducted. He further added that strict action will be taken by the department if found guilty. The hotel JW Marriott was later fined ₹25,000 for violating a regulation by collecting tax on an exempted item.

On the work front, Rahul Bose was last seen in a Netflix film, Bulbbul. The film also starred Tripti Dimri, Avinash Tiwary, Paoli Dam, and Parambrata Chattopadhyay. The film is set during the 1880s and follows the story of a Bengali girl's journey from being a child bride to innocence and strength. The film received positive reviews from the audience and the critics. Rahul Bose played one of the main leads in the film. His character as Mahendra was praised by the audience.

