Kriti Sanon's 'Heropanti' And Other Movies By Director Sabbir Khan

Sabbir Khan is one of the famous directors in Bollywood. He has directed movies like Munna Michael, Baaghi, and more. Sabbir Khan has worked with some of the finest actors in Bollywood. Take a look at some of the popular films directed by Sabbir Khan.

ALSO READ | Kriti Sanon's Beach Curls Look To Opt For This Summer; Check Out

Sabbir Khan's movies

Heropanti

Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff who played the lead role in Heropanti made their Bollywood debut with the film. The movie was about the love story between Bablu (Tiger Shroff) and Dimpy (Kriti Sanon). The makers have also planned for a sequel which is titled as Heropanti 2. As per reports, the movie will release in 2021.

ALSO READ | Check Kriti Sanon's Debut Hindi Movie 'Heropanti' Songs Featuring Tiger Shroff

Baaghi

Baaghi was a hit film directed by Sabbir Khan. The film featured Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The movie was the first instalment in the Baaghi film series. There are two more movies which released in 2018 and 2020.

ALSO READ | Kriti Sanon's Movies That Are Packed With Thrilling And Enjoyable Action Sequences

Kambakkht Ishq

The film was about the love story between Viraj Shergill (Akshay Kumar) and Simrita Rai (Kareena Kapoor Khan). The film released on July 3, 2009. Kambakkht Ishq was based on a Tamil film, Pammal K. Sambandam. The movie also had Aftab Shivdasani, Amrita Arora, Denise Richards, Brandon Routh, Sylvester Stallone, and Holly Valance.

ALSO READ | Kriti Sanon's Movies That Are Packed With Thrilling And Enjoyable Action Sequences

Munna Michael

Munna Michael was about Mahinder (Nawazuddin Siddiqui), who hires a street dancer, Munna (Tiger Shroff), so that he can learn how to dance and impress his lover. The star cast of the film included Tiger Shroff, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Nidhhi Agerwal, Siddharth Nigam, Ronit Roy, Pankaj Tripathi, Sudesh Lehri and more actors. The film released on July 21, 2017.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.