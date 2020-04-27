Check Kriti Sanon's Debut Hindi Movie 'Heropanti' Songs Featuring Tiger Shroff

Kriti Sanon started her film career with Telugu film titled 1: Nenokkadine. In the same year, she debuted in Bollywood with Heropanti. Heropanti also saw the launch of Tiger Shroff. Take a look at some of the hit songs from Heropanti starring Kriti and Tiger.

Rabba

Rabba is a romantic number form the romance-drama movie. Sung in the melodious voice of Mohit Chauhan, the song is shot in the snow-clad mountains where Kriti is donning some vibrant chiffon sarees.

The Pappi Song

The Pappi song is crooned by Manj and Raftaar. While the music composition is given by Manj Musik, the lyrics of this catchy number are written by rapper Raftaar. Kriti Sanon and Tiger Shroff perform some serious dance moves on this song. Both can be seen donning modern outfits while freestyling with their smooth steps in this song.

Whistle Baja

The song Whistle Baja saw the hook music of Jackie Shroff's movie titled Hero. The song was crooned by Manj, Nindy Kaur and Raftaar. Whistle Baja is one of the peppy dance numbers from the film which was based on a coming of age story. It captured the life of two young protagonists who fight their battles to unite.

Tabah

Tabah is another song by Mohit Chauhan. The music is given by Sajid-Wajid for this song which captures the part in the film where the young couple had to part away due to societal pressure.

Aa Raat Bhar

Aa Raat Bhar is one of the songs which received a massive number of views on YouTube. The melodious song is crooned by Arijit Singh while the two protagonists can be seen dancing away their troubles. Both Tiger and Kriti's natural chemistry can be clearly seen through this romantic dance song.

