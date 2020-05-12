Kriti Sanon's Beach Curls Look To Opt For This Summer; Check Out

Kriti Sanon made her debut in May 2014 with Heropanti opposite Tiger Shroff and since then, she has featured in many films including Dilwale, Raabta, Bareilly Ki Barfi and Luka Chuppi, to name a few. The actor is also a trained Kathak dancer. Apart from this, she is also a fashionista and never fails to give fashion goals with her unique fashion statements. Take a look at Kriti Sanon's beach curls look that can be an inspiration to many.

When Kriti Sanon wore her hair in beachy waves

In the above picture, Kriti is seen in a green short fringe dress that has a plunging neckline. She rounded off her look with bold mak-up, smokey eyes and nude lips. For hair, she opted for beachy waves and looked stunning in it.

Kriti flaunted a Shivan and Narresh ensemble perfectly which featured a Hututi sheer orient skein work cape. Her outfit was paired with a crescent skein belt and a Hututi tiered skirt. She opted for chunky jewellery by Minersli, Aquamarine and Curio Cottage. She rounded off the look with intense-dramatic eyes, pink lips and textured wavy hair.

Dressed in an off-shoulder navy blue shimmery dress, Kriti Sanon’s glam look is just perfect for any party. With her hair left down in loose curls, the diva opted for smokey blue eyes and nude lips. Accessorising her outfit with a black belt and matching boots, Kriti is giving some serious fashion goals.

