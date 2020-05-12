Kriti Sanon's Movies That Are Packed With Thrilling And Enjoyable Action Sequences

Bollywood has been doing several experimental films and trying out new genres. However, the action is still a genre that is much loved by the audiences. Kriti Sanon has quite a bunch of action-packed films to her credit. The action sequences give a sense of thrill and excitement to the narrative of the film, hence audiences love viewing such shots. Here are some films by Kriti Sanon which are packed with amazing action sequences.

Also Read | Check Kriti Sanon's Debut Hindi Movie 'Heropanti' Songs Featuring Tiger Shroff

Kriti Sanon's movies which are packed with thrilling action sequences

Panipat

One of Kriti Sanon’s most recent work was Panipat. The period film based on the third battle of Panipat was directed by Ashutosh Gowariker. The film was based on war and therefore had several action sequences. However, watching Kriti wield a sword in the film was quite a delight to many viewers who watched the film. Besides the mixed reviews of the film, Kriti Sanon was praised for her amazing portrayal of her character and also for the action sequences she was a part of.

Also Read | Times When Arjun Kapoor Shared Some Splendid Stills From 'Panipat'

Heropanti

Kriti Sanon made her debut in Bollywood with Heropanti alongside Tiger Shroff. The film was filled with action sequences and jaw-dropping stunts. Being Tiger Shroff’s first film, the actor himself left no stone unturned to deliver some of the best action sequences. The film did considerably well at the box office despite having two new faces. It was after this film that Tiger got established as an action hero and since then the star has not disappointed his fans with his amazing stunts.

Also Read | Karni Sena Back: After Padmaavat & Panipat, Akshay Kumar's Prithviraj Gets Fringe Warning

Dilwale

Dilwale directed by Rohit Shetty was one of the most awaited films as fans got to see Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol after quite a while. However, Kriti Sanon being paired with Varun Dhawan too was a major topic of interest among fans. The film had various action sequences and feuds that added a certain amount of thrill while watching the film. The gun war scene, the car chase scene, and many more were entertaining for fans. Dilwale being a Rohit Shetty film did not fall short in terms of action and thrill.

Also Read | When Kriti Sanon’s Off-screen Outfits Reflected Heropanti's Dimpy's Fashion Sense

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.