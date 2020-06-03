Shruti Seth's Fitness Routine Amid Lockdown Is Super Motivational; Watch

Before entering in the television industry, Shruti Seth pursued her career in modelling and hosting shows. The actor rose to fame after portraying the role of Jiya Malhotra in Star Plus’s fantasy-comedy Shararat. Currently, the actor is using her time productively by indulging in several fitness activities in the lockdown. Shruti Seth has time and again motivated her fans to be fit. Be it performing yoga or stretching, her fitness posts have now become the talk of the town. Here’s taking a look at Shruti Seth’s fitness posts that the actor has shared during Coronavirus lockdown.

Forward Bends

Taking to Instagram, Shruti Seth shared a video of her performing forward bends. The actor also shared the health benefit of performing this exercise saying that it is good for hamstrings and the upper and lower back. Shruti Seth can be seen donning a blue top which is paired with grey fitness trousers.

Balance

In this video, Shruti Seth can be seen performing exercises that require balance. According to the actor, stretching leg and performing yoga is very beneficial for the one’s leg muscles. She can be seen doing variations of balancing on one leg with different postures.

Leg and Hip exercise

Calling it tougher than its looks, Shruti Seth shared a video of her leg and hip fitness session. The session features her holding her postures performing different yoga asanas. She can also be doing a one-legged plank.

Stretching

Shruti Seth can be seen performing an inner leg stretch with side body extension. Along with this, the actor can be seen performing stretched which are beneficial for one’s shoulders. The actor can be seen donning a striped sleeveless top which is paired with green trousers.

Handstand

In this picture, Shruti Seth can be seen doing a handstand without taking any support. With the picture, the actor explained how she is facing anxiety and feelings of disoriented amid lockdown wondering about her work, finances and the future. However, concentrating on fitness has helped her stay away from negative feelings.

Plank

Plank is an integral part of fitness. Shruti Seth suggested her followers start little by little till they reach 1 minute. Check out the post here:

