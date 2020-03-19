Krishna Shroff, BF Eban's Mizoram Trip Leaves Fans Unimpressed Amidst Coronavirus Outbreak

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff recently took social media by storm when she shared a photo with her boyfriend. It was clicked when the two were in Mizoram. Sharing the loved-up picture, she wrote, “Phawts, Mizoram... You’ve been beautiful. Two months of travelling, meeting great people along the way and seeing + doing some amazing things come to an end today. #blessed. See you soon, Mumbai!” Krishna can be seen putting a peck on Eban’s cheek as they pose in a hotel balcony under the night sky with the well-lit hills in the background.

Krishna Shroff and her boyfriend Eban's Mizoram trip

However, their vacation left several social media users unimpressed given the Coronavirus outbreak, the government had issued a lockdown and requested the citizens to self-quarantine as a precautionary measure. "Please stay safe", "Stay at home", "Why take a vacation now?" were some of the comments that were flooded on the post.

Krishna has been going strong with her boyfriend Eban Hyams, a basketball player, for the past few months, and the couple doesn’t have any qualms in showing the world how much in love they are with each other. The duo’s Instagram handle is filled with loved-up posts and adorable captions for each other. A few days back, the couple posed at Bondi Beach, Australia, during their recent gateway.

Last year, Eban, referred Krishna as 'wifey' in one of his Instagram posts which triggered the wedding rumours on the Internet. Later in an interview with a tabloid, Krishna dismissed the rumours and called it 'hilarious'. She stated that she was quite surprised to see so many articles written on the 'secret wedding' between them. She called it 'just a term' and revealed that even her mother Ayesha Shroff asked her what was going on after reading in media.

