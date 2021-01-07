Krishna Shroff Drives Red Lamborghini In Deserts Of Dubai, Calls It 'Dubai Tingz'

Krishna Shroff recently gave her fans a sneak-peek into her recent trip to Dubai. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of her pictures, featuring a sizzling red Lamborghini. Sharing the pictures on social media, Krishna Shroff wrote, "Dubai tingz". Take a look at Krishna Shroff's travel photos from Dubai.

Krishna Shroff drives Lamborghini

In the above embedded Instagram post, Krishna Shroff shared three pictures of her with the red Lamborghini. In the first image, she can be seen sitting on the front board of the car. In the second one, Krishna Shroff sat on the driver's seat, showing off her toned legs.

Finally, in the last one, Krishna Shroff shared a video of her driving the car. She urged her fans to turn up the volume to hear the Lamborghini's grooving sound. Shroff opted for a creamish bodycon outfit. To complete her bold look, she sported a pair of black boots. As seen in the caption, she revealed she was vacationing in Dubai. She also urged her fans to, "Swipe right w/ sound".

Also Read | Krishna Shroff posts unique way to say 'DND' in Dubai; Disha Patani has apt reaction

Fans' reactions

Several fans and followers of Krishna Shroff commented on the star's post. Shroff's mother, Ayesha Shroff also commented on her post. The latter went all hearts on her daughter's Instagram post. One of the Instagram users wrote, "Dashing kishu", while another added, "Beauty on it's peak". More than 40k people liked Krishna Shroff's travel photos. Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image credits - Krishna Shroff's Instagram comment section

Also Read | Krishna Shroff shares new pictures on Instagram, stuns in a little black dress

Recently, Krishna Shroff shared pictures from her stay at Palazzo Versace Dubai. In these Instagram pictures, she stunned in a pink and white bikini suit. In the first image, Krishna Shroff was spotted posing in the middle of a pool, looking like a statue. In the second one, she was seen relaxing by the pool alone. As seen in the caption, Krishna Shroff wrote, "DND" and prompted nobody to disturb her. Check out Krishna Shroff's Instagram post from Dubai.

Also Read | Krishna Shroff poses with 'Bae', ex-boyfriend Eban Hyams says 'You move quick'

Also Read | Krishna Shroff shares video of her relaxing with gym equipment, says she 'feels blessed'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.