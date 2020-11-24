Krishna Shroff Shares Video Of Her Relaxing With Gym Equipment, Says She 'feels Blessed'

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff is quite active on social media. She actively engages with her fans on Instagram. She recently shared a video of her lying down and relaxing amind all the pieces of gym equipment. Read to ahead to know what she captioned her video as.

Krishna Shroff shares a relaxing video of hers on Instagram

Krishna Shroff who is fitness enthusiast shared a video of her lying down and relaxing amid being surrounded by pieces of gym equipment. She is wearing a black bikini and has relaxed her hands above her head. A piece of soothing but upbeat music is heard to be playing in the background. She captioned the post as, “Feeling blessed, never stressed’.

Krishna Shroff’s post garnered over 4K likes within 21 minutes of uploading. Her fans and followers were quick to react to this post. Many have used to fire and red heart emoji to express their admiration to the post. See their reactions here:

Krishna Shroff came into the spotlight as she notified her fans about her breakup with longtime beau and basketball player Eban Hyme. She took to her Instagram stories to let her fans know this, In the stories, she asked her fan clubs to not tag her in posts related to her and Eban as they broke up. She also asked not to be associated with him anymore. Krishna Shroff also deleted all her pictures with Eban from Instagram. The reason why the couple parted ways is not known. The two had been dating for a year.

Krishna Shroff’s Instagram is full of pictures and videos of her working out. She is often seen lifting weights and boxing in the videos. Krishna Shroff’s Instagram also sees a lot of pictures from her personal and professional life. Krishna Shroff’s photos also feature her pet cat. Krishna Shroff’s photos also frequently see her brother Tiger Shroff. The brother-sister duo shares a great bond.

She is also associated with a Mixed Martial Arts league along with Tiger. Although rumours were rife about her Bollywood debut, there was no official confirmation from her. She is a film producer as well.

Image courtesy- @kishushroff Instagram

