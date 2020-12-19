Krishna Shroff posts unique way to say 'DND' in Dubai; Disha Patani has apt reaction

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff seems to be having a gala time in Dubai. Apart from finding love again, she has been making headlines for some stylish photos that she has been posting on Instagram. Her recent pictures in a bikini was the latest in the series, that received lot of love online.

Krishna Shroff stuns in bikini

While Krishna Shroff’s latest pics were captioned ‘DND’, or ‘Do Not Disturb’, it was not out of any stress or warning against disturbance, but rather for basking in her own company. Dressed in a swimsuit, the star kid seemed to be living it up in the pool. Her joy at soaking up at the sun seemed immense.

Disha Patani had the most apt reaction to it. The actor, who is not just the rumoured girlfriend of Krishna’s brother Tiger Shroff, but also her good friend, sent fire and love-struck emojis galore to convey her thoughts.

It’s not just Disha gushing over Krishna’s pictures, the vice versa also is regularly seen when Disha flaunts her fit physique on Instagram. Krishna commented to one such post a few days ago as as ‘Daaaayum.’

Krishna Shroff introduces her boyfriend

Meanwhile, Krishna Shroff had been in a relationship with Australian basketball player Eban Hyams for some time, but they broke up recently. In a recent post, she introduced her boyfriend, a Turkish Chef.

Posting pictures kissing him on the cheek, she called him a ‘bae.’ Eban had also reacted and wrote, 'u move quick.'

