Krishna Shroff Shares An Adorable Childhood Photo Of Her Brother Tiger Shroff; See Inside

Tiger Shroff's sister, Krishna Shroff recently celebrated her brother's success by sharing a cute childhood photo. Tiger Shroff also released his very first song, Unbelievable. To celebrate his achievements, Krishna Shroff shared a photo of the two of them playing together when they were children. In the same post, Krishna Shroff also talked about how proud she was of her brother and best friend, Tiger Shroff.

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff shares a cute childhood photo of the actor

Also Read | Tiger Shroff Drops Debut Song 'Unbelievable,' Calls It 'most Challenging'

Taking to her Instagram story, Krishna Shroff shared a childhood photo of herself alongside young Tiger Shroff. In the image, both Tiger and Krishna Shroff are posing for the photo with huge girns on their faces. Moreover, in the caption for the image, Krishna Shroff claimed that she was proud of her bestie, aka Tiger, since day one. The adorable photo was shared online the same day Tiger Shroff released his first solo song, Unbelievable.

Also Read | Krishna Shroff Spends Some Quality Beach Time With Boyfriend, Feels Blessed To Have Him

Above is the teaser for Unbelievable that was shared online on Tiger Shroff's Instagram. The full song is currently available on Youtube. The song has been well received by fans of the actor and Unbelievable's music video already has over 6 million views on Youtube. In a post announcing the song's release, Tiger Shroff revealed that making the song was both a challenging and fulfilling experience.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff's 'You Are Unbelievable': Know The Cast Of The Music Video

On the work front, Tiger Shroff was last seen in the movie Baaghi 3. The movie was an action thriller directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. The movie also starred Shraddha Kapoor as the female lead. Other prominent cast members of the film include Riteish Deshmukh, Ankita Lokhande, Jameel Khoury, and Jaideep Ahlawat. The movie was a critical and commercial success. Tiger Shroff's father Jackie Shroff also featured in the film. The movie was a commercial success and was adored by fans of the actor.

Tiger Shroff will also be seen in the upcoming movie Heropanti 2, which is a sequel to his 2014 debut film Heropanti. The movie will be directed by Ahmed Khan and will be produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Heropanti 2 is set to release on July 16, 2021.

Also Read | Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Shroff Shares Adorable Childhood Pics With Her 'protector'

[Promo source: Krishna Shroff Instagram]

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.