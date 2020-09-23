Krishna Shroff Spends Some Quality Beach Time With Boyfriend, Feels Blessed To Have Him

Fitness enthusiast Krishna Shroff recently took to Instagram to share a casual video with her boyfriend Eban Hyams, from a stunning beach in Sydney. In the slow-motion video, the gorgeous couple is seen walking out of the sea, towards the camera while being dressed in proper beachwear. The comments section of the post has been flooded with appreciation as fans love to see the two love birds together on different occasions.

Krishna Shroff thankful for every day

Krishna Shroff recently posted a stunning video of herself, spending some quality time with her boyfriend, Eban Hyams, on a sunny Sydney day. In the video posted, she is seen dressed in a peach-black bikini set as she enjoys the smooth breeze on a Sydney beach. The bikini top has a lacy structure and has a vibrant peach colour while the bottom has a simple pattern, highlighting her tattoos. She is also seen wearing a pair of black shades while her hair has been left loose to match the look. Eban Hyams, on the other hand, is dressed in knee-length yellow pants with a red hat to protect his head.

In the slow-motion video, the two love birds are seen walking to towards the shore while holding each other’s hands. They both seem to be having an interesting conversation while they also smile at each other and enjoy the company. A piece of faint music has also been added to the video for some dramatic effect.

In the caption for the post, Krishna Shroff has put up a note of gratitude for everything she has today. She can be seen speaking about how blessed she feels on a regular basis for everything she has around her. The young fitness enthusiast has also added a bunch of emoticons with the caption to put forth her thoughts better. Have a look at the post on Krishna Shroff’s Instagram here.

In the comments section for the post, her followers have dropped admiring messages for the couple and the strong bond they share. They have also complimented her look in the video while also speaking about her well-maintained and toned body. Have a look at a few comments on the post here.

