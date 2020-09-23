Tiger Shroff's 'You Are Unbelievable': Know The Cast Of The Music Video

Tiger Shroff has carved a niche for himself with his action sequences and dance moves. The actor has now got his hands on something new to try and has been wooing his fans with his singing skills in the music video of Unbelievable. Read on to know more about You are Unbelievable cast:

The cast of Tiger Shroff's You are Unbelievable

Simona Jesenska

Simona is making her debut into showbiz with this song. Tiger is seen sharing screen space with her in the song as she plays his romantic interest and they dance together. Jesenska is a Polish model who has been a part of photoshoots for Toabh Entertainment, SOCH, MW Shoe Special, and others.

Tiger Shroff

Shroff has been a part of Bollywood since his debut in Heropanti in 2014 for which he went on to win 5 awards. The actor is popularly known for his roles as Ronnie in the Baaghi franchise, Rohan Sachdev in Student of The Year 2, and Khalid Rahmani in War. He has garnered attention time and again for his dance moves and exceptional action scenes.

He was last seen in Baaghi 3 in March this year opposite Shraddha Kapoor. The actor, who has otherwise featured in multiple music videos, has made hissinging debut with the song Unbelievable.

More about the 'Unbelievable' music video

Tiger Shroff has now taken upon himself to impress his audience with another talent of his. The actor had shared the motion poster of the song on September 7th and his fans' wait of over two weeks yesterday by dropping the song. The song is helmed by Punit Malhotra and was released in collaboration with Big Bang Music.

The music video offers an astonishing audio-visual treat as besides the actor’s singing skills, it shows glimpses of his dance moves too. He also shared the video on his Instagram channel for his followers.

The caption with the video read - ''And just when I thought jumping off one building to another was tough...for me, this has been the most challenging yet full-filling experience. Highest respect to musicians all across the globe, so much to learn ... but until then here's presenting our humble effort❤️ #YouAreUnbelievable out now!''

