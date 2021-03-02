Krishna Shroff Reveals How Tiger Is As Elder Brother And Why She Is Protective Of Him

Tiger Shroff celebrates his 31st birthday on March 2, 2021. On Tiger Shroff's birthday, his sister, Krishna Shroff opened up about how Tiger is as an elder brother. Krishna revealed that she was more protective of him, as she felt he was too nice to people.

Krishna Shroff opens up about her elder brother Tiger Shroff

As reported by Filmibeat, Krishna Shroff said that Tiger is her best friend. She was the more protective one because he was too nice with people. She is blessed to have an older brother like him because he made her believe that she could do and achieve anything. “He's very motivating and supportive,” she said.

When asked if Tiger inspired her to focus on fitness, she said it isn’t easy keeping up with him. She said, “He really sets the bar high and I'm highly competitive, so it's a good combination.” She also revealed one quality that she had imbibed from him. She said, “I think one of the biggest qualities has to be my competitiveness."

During the interview, Tiger Shroff's sister reacted to Tiger and Disha’s relationship without confirming any rumours. She said that they are great friends because they are very similar and don’t socialise much. Later, she was asked if her family had planned anything for his birthday. She revealed that Tiger is low-key when it comes to his birthday.

Speaking of his best birthday celebration to date, Krishna said that they used to always have a combined birthday party when they were little because Tiger didn’t have much of an option back then. Those parties were a ton of fun because their parents used to go out and set up a theme park vibe in their garden downstairs.

More about Tiger Shroff

Tiger made his film debut in 2014 with the action film Heropanti and went on to star in films such as Baaghi film series, Munna Michael, A Flying Jatt and War. He recently released his song Casanova that received a positive response from the viewers. His upcoming films include Heropanti 2, Baaghi 4, Ganapath and Rambo.

