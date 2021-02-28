Times When Krishna Shroff Showcased Her Sultry Avatar In Bikini Sets

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff has been gaining numerous fans as she frequently shares her stunning photos and videos which depicts her fun and interesting life. Out of all her posts on social media, her sizzling bikini photos receive the maximum amount of love and appreciation from her fans. Take a look at times when Krishna Shroff set the temperature soaring with her sultry looks in bikini sets.

Krishna Shroff’s photos that feature her in a bikini set

Krishna Shroff posted these photos in which she can be seen in a red and black coloured bikini with her elegant make-up stealing the show. In the first one, as she posed for the camera looking to her right, her wrist tattoo and golden bracelet looked classy with her bikini look. In the second one, she can be seen slaying her look through her classy pout towards the camera. In the caption, she added the names of the photographer and make-up artist who assisted her to get the stunning series of photos. The fans were thrilled to see Krishna Shroff’s Instagram photos and stated in the comments how she looked extremely stunning in these photos. Some of them also added comments stating how she looked like a queen and further added numerous heart symbols.

Krishna Shroff added these photos a while ago on Instagram and managed to leave all her fans and followers spellbound with her stunning beauty. In the photo, she can be seen stunning in a red and white bikini set and spending a relaxing day at the pool. In the caption, she asked everyone not to disturb her as she wrote DND. As the fans were thrilled to see yet another vibrant bikini photo, they complimented her in the comments stating how hot and sexy she looked in her photos.

She posted this snazzy video clip of her on Instagram in which she was seen wearing a red coloured bikini top with fluorescent orange coloured bottoms. In the photo, she can also be seen holding a glass of yellow coloured drink with her legs inside the pool and sunshine pouring on her face. In the caption, she added ‘you’re welcome’ and as the fans saw her photo, they added how fit she was and further added how it would take a lot of hard work for her to stay fit.

This is one of Krishna Shroff’s photos which received an ample amount of love from her fans as she looked sizzling in her two-piece black coloured bikini. In the photo, she can be seen posing on a yacht while lying on the floor with sunshine falling all over her body. Her fans were amazed by her photos and added how she slayed it through her classy look while many others dropped in fire symbols to depict how sultry she looked.

Also Read Tiger Shroff And Jacqueline Fernandez Wish Filmmaker Sajid Nadiadwala On His Birthday

Also Read 'Student Of The Year 2' Shooting Location: Know Where The Tiger Shroff Starrer Was Shot

Krishna Shroff also added another classy look of her in a yellow coloured bikini with frills and a checkered cape on. She also tucked a beautiful white flower behind one of her ears and made her appearance look even more snazzy. In the caption, she mentioned ‘island baby’ and added symbols of a butterfly, flower, green heart, sun, beach and a piece of watermelon.

Also Read Krishna Shroff Flaunts Her Curves And Tattoos In Printed Bikini Pose; Leaves Fans Smitten

Also Read Disha Patani Dazzles In Arpita Mehta Lehenga, Krishna Shroff Says 'on Point'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.