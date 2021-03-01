Krishna Shroff Stuns In Red-bikini For Latest Shoot, Disha Patani Calls Her 'fire'

On Sunday night, Krishna Shroff took to Instagram and posted a picture from her latest shoot. In the series of pics, she pulled off a red bikini and left her naturally open. As soon as Krishna Shroff's photos were up on the internet, fans rushed to talk about her fitness. However, it was Disha Patani, who was one of the firsts to drop an endearing comment. The Malang actor dropped fire emojis and showered love. In the pics, Krishna Shroff flaunted her abs while striking poses for the camera. Fans too flooded the comments section with hearts. Commenting about Shroff's fitness regime, a user wrote, "Full power indeed."

Krishna flaunts her abs in red bikini

Krishna and Disha often drop comments on each other's posts on social media. On Monday morning, the latter began shooting for her upcoming movie, Ek Villain Returns, the sequel to Mohit Suri's 2014 film. Disha shared a picture of herself from her vanity van in which she was seen posing with her back towards the camera. She donned a jacket with the film’s name printed on it. Sharing the same, Patani wrote, "And here we go."

In no time, Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff dropped a lovable comment which read, "Woohoo! All the best, my D. Kill it like you always do," followed by hearts. The 2014 film starred Sidharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The movie heaped praises from fans and the songs from Ek Villain remain immensely popular even today. Meanwhile, Disha also has Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai and KTina in the pipeline.

In the first week of February, Krishna made headlines after her ex-boyfriend Eban Hyams dropped 'cool' emoticons on one of her posts on Instagram. In November 2020, she broke up with Eban and deleted all posts with him from social media. Krishna also took to her Instagram story and issued a statement that read, "All you fan clubs are cute and all. But please stop tagging me in edits with Eban. We aren’t together anymore. So stop associating us. Letting you all know since it was so public."

