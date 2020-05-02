Krishna Shroff Shares Adorable Romantic Pictures With Boyfriend Eban Hyams: See Here

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff is known to be quite active on social media. The star-kid of Jackie Shroff always shares snippets from her life on social media regularly. Of late, she has been treating her followers to pictures of herself with her boyfriend, Eban Hyams. Her latest post on social media has already taken the internet by a storm and fans have been loving it.

Krishna Shroff’s album of pictures with her boyfriend Eban Hyams

Krishna Shroff has been quarantining with her boyfriend, Eban Hyams. The fitness enthusiast recently took to social media to share a few adorable pictures from her album. The pictures featured her boyfriend, Eban Hyams.

In one of the pictures, the couple can be seen engaging in some fun time amid their workout sessions. In a few other pictures, Krishna Shroff and her boyfriend can be seen immersing themselves into some pool fun while gazing into each other’s eyes.

Take a look at Krishna Shroff’s post here:

Krishna Shroff is often known to share pictures from her personal life on social media. However, this post has already given fans some #CoupleGoals. Krishna Shroff even decided to not jot down any words in the caption and rather dropped in an infinity emoji instead.

Krishna Shroff revealed her boyfriend to the world earlier this year by sharing numerous pictures of them together. The couple has been jetting off to various locations across the world and even went on sharing the pictures. Since then, Eban Hyams has been a regular on Krishna Shroff’s social media. Krishna Shroff also shares various pictures of them working out together.

