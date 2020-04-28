Krishna Shroff's Boyfriend Eban Hyams Kisses Her, Says "blessed To Have You In My Life"

In this time of the lockdown, Krishna Shroff is spending her time with her boyfriend at her Mumbai home. Before the lockdown had begun, the duo was seen vacationing in Dubai. Recently, Krishna Shroff's boyfriend Eban Hyams took to his Instagram to tell his fans that he was grateful for Krishna Shroff and her mother. He also was seen kissing his girlfriend in the video he shared. Take a look at the clip here.

Krishna Shroff's boyfriend Eban Hyams' adorable post

Amid the lockdown, the duo was seen spending time together and making the most of their free time. But recently, Krishna Shroff reposted a video from Eban Hyams’ Instagram story which showed Eban enjoying his time at Krishna's house. Eban also tagged Krishna Shroff's mother Ayesha Shroff in the video. In another video, he wrote "Gonna Miss them" as he kissed Krishna Shroff. Take a look at the video here to know more.

In the video, the lovebirds are seen kissing each other. The video also shows Ayesha as both of them chill at Krishan's home balcony. They are seen enjoying the perfect sunset.

Eban Hymes also shared a lovely picture with Krishna Shroff and her mother Ayesha. He wrote, “Thank you both for the amazing company through these crazy times. Blessed to have you both in my life. See you again soon” followed by a heart emoji and a hashtag which read angels. Check out his story below

Here are some posts which Krishna's boyfriend Eban Hyams made while spending time with her at her home:

