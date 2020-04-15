Krishna Shroff Denies Breakup Rumours After Deleting Pics With Boyfriend Eban Hyams

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff is reportedly quarantining with her boyfriend Eban Hyams. As per reports, the duo has been dating each other for over a year. Eban Hyams is a popular basketball player. Krishna Shroff returned to Mumbai after spending a month-long vacation in the northeast with her boyfriend. Recently, the fitness enthusiast deleted videos and pictures with Eban which sparked rumours of their breakup.

There were speculation about trouble in their paradise. However, in a recent interview with an entertainment portal, Krishna Shroff and her beau Eban Hyams shut all the breakup rumours. Krishna Shroff said that Eban is very attractive and is her type. Over time, their relationship has become very strong as the duo got to know each other.

Krishna Shroff further added that they both share the same interests and feel comfortable around each other. They have so much in common, added Krishna. Meanwhile, even Eban Hyams said that their personality is very similar. Sometimes Krishna reminds Eban of his mother, he added.

Eban Hyams further said that the qualities that Krishna has are the ones that people look for in a partner. Krishna’s qualities have made their bond much stronger, he said. Krishna Shroff further revealed that Eban was the first one to confess his feelings. The fitness enthusiast said that she didn’t really have to think about it as it was very easy for her to decide.

The duo also spoke about how Krishna’s family reacted after knowing about Eban. They said that Tiger Shroff has been friends with the basketball player for a long time. Krishna’s mother called Eban “cute”. While father Jackie Shoff got to know about them when media started reporting about it, said Krishna Shroff.

