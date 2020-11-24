Varun Badola's Father And Veteran Actor Vishwa Mohan Badola Passes Away

Television actor Varun Badola recently lost his father and veteran actor Vishwa Mohan Badola due to age-related illness. Revealing the details of the same, the actor took to Instagram on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, to share a heart-wrenching post. Varun Badola shared a throwback picture of his late father where he all smiles for the camera. Along with this picture, Varun Badola also penned a heartfelt note about his father’s passing away.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Varun Badola shared a smiling picture of his father. In the monochrome picture, VM Badola can be seen giving a candid pose holding a cigarette in his hand. He can be seen wearing a white vest and completed his look with a side parting hairdo, and clean shaved beard.

Along with this happy picture, Varun penned a heartfelt note about his father’s passing away. He wrote, “My father never sat me down to teach me anything. He made learning a way of life for me. He set an example so exemplary that I had no choice but... follow. If you think that I am a good actor, blame him.

The actor also wrote, “Make no mistake, THIS MAN WAS A LEGEND. But for me, he was my father. A father who was always watching and always listening. So ladies and gentlemen The Man, The Legend, The Phenomenon has called it a day. But his legacy will stay on forever in various forms. Mr. Vishwa Mohan Badola 1936 – 2020”. Take a look at Varun Badola's Instagram post below.

As soon as the post shared by Varun Badola surfaced online, fans and friends of the actor went all out to extend their heartfelt sympathies and prayers for the actor and his family. Some of the netizens penned sweet messages and notes for the family, while some went on to pray for the soul of her father.

Many celebrities also went on to leave heartfelt comments on the post. One of the users wrote, “My condolences to you and your family”. While another one wrote, “May his soul rest in peace. Sending love to you. ♥ï¸Â RIP”. Check out a few comments by fans below.

