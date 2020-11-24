Dwayne Johnson Shares Picture From 'Young Rock' Set As The Show Starts Its Production

Young Rock is an upcoming comedy series inspired by the earlier life of Dwayne Johnson. In January, it received a straight-to-series order by NBC. The cast of the show was revealed by the Rock. It has finally begun production and its first onset picture is finally out now!

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Reveals 'Young Rock' Series Main Cast; Check It Out

Dwayne Johnson shares photo from 'Young Rock' set as it starts production

The Rock is quite active on his Instagram handle where he has more than 200 million followers. He shared the news on the platform that Young Rock series has commenced production. The wrestler-turned-actor posted a picture with series creator, Nahnatchka Khan. Both are seen wearing a face mask while discussing changes in the script. Dwayne Johnson mentioned that the show has completed one week of production.

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Gives A Heartfelt Speech As Red Notice Wraps Filming: Watch

Dwayne Johnson captioned the post, "Excellent work week on set of our new TV series, “YOUNG ROCK” coming soon to @NBC. Working very closely with our series creator, Nahnatchka Khan. She’s a brilliant (and very funny) creative partner who I trust with my wild life story growing up. We examine every word from every character because these are all real people, real family who are still in my life and those who have passed away. Gotta be authentic and get it right. The good, the bad, the heartbreaking, the heartwarming and the f*cking hilarious. Can’t wait for you guys to watch this show. #OnSet #YOUNGROCK @sevenbucksprod @NBC @hhgarcia41 📸" (sic).

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson Shares 'Red Notice' Set Photo Following "most Aggressive" COVID-19 Protocol

Also Read | Dwayne Johnson And Dany Garcia Developing Scorpion King Reboot?

Young Rock will chronicle Dwayne Johnson’s teen years and he is said to appear in each episode. The project is developed by The Rock and Fresh Off the Boat creator Nahnatchka Khan, who also penned down the pilot along with Jeff Chiang. The series is banked by Universal Television, Johnson’s Seven Bucks Productions and Khan’s Fierce Baby Productions. Chiang, Khan, Jennifer Carreras, Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, Brian Gewirtz and Johnson serve as executive producers. It is expected to commence production soon in Australia.

Dwayne Johnson recently wrapped filming Red Notice. The Netflix film also stars Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, being one of the streamers' most expensive project. It is expected to arrive on the OTT platform in 2021. The Rock will also be joining DC Extended Universe (DCEU) in and as Black Adam. Shooting for the movie is expected to begin in mid-2021, with a 2022 release window.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.