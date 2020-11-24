Ashiesh Roy Passes Away: Munmun Dutta, Manoj Bajpayee And Hansal Mehta Express Their Grief

Netizens have begun expressing their grief upon Ashiesh Roy's death. Veteran television actor Ashiesh Roy took his last breath yesterday, on the 23rd of November. The Sasural Simar Ka actor was battling kidney-related ailments since May of this year when the all-India lockdown was in its infancy stages.

The actor had to deal with his fair share of financial troubles while being admitted into a hospital for dialysis later that month on May 14th. The actor was discharged nine days later because of his inability to pay his dues. The now-late actor managed to pay his outstanding and keep his treatment going. The monetary help came from the likes of Hansal Mehta and Bejoy Nambiar.

Also Read: Ashiesh Roy Gets Admitted To The ICU; Pleads For Financial Aid From Fans

Upon learning about Ashiesh Roy's death, his fans and his peers from the entertainment industry took to social media to express their grief, condolences and pay respects to the actor’s long career and elaborate repertoire.

Also Read: Ashiesh Roy Reveals His Hospital Bill Came To Rs 2 Lakh For 2 Days, Read Details

Here are some of those condolence messages:

SOURCE: MUNMUN DUTTA INSTAGRAM

Gone too soon Bond #AshishRoy !! Rest in peace my friend ðŸ™ðŸ™ — manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) November 24, 2020

Sad to know about the demise of my dear friend @ashieshroy ever smiling, ever happy . He was a brilliant actor on stage , tv and films & a great human being.

Will miss you my friend .



à¥ à¤¶à¤¾à¤¨à¥à¤¤à¤¿ !



ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/P3KbSF5mOR — Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) November 24, 2020

Bond, Ashiesh Roy gone too soon. Rest well my friend. — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) November 24, 2020

Gone too soon . Rest in peace brother #AshieshRoy — DHOOPASHWINI (@DhoopAshwini) November 24, 2020

RIP Chachu aka Ashiesh Roy what an amazing actor and a human being .... pic.twitter.com/mPZrWMhNbZ — Ssumier (@Ssumier) November 24, 2020

Ashiesh Roy Left for the Heavenly Abode... Patliputra Building No. 3 D Antim Yaatra after His Sister arrives from Calcutta... around 7:00pm... Posted by Sooraj Thapar on Monday, November 23, 2020

In order to ask for assistance, the ailing actor made a request to his fans and colleagues to assist him financially. Shortly after which, Scam 1992 director Hansal Mehta, who fondly called Ashiesh Bond, tweeted the following in support of the artist.

Also Read: Sukirti Kandpal Relates To Her Character Alia Shroff From Her Movie 'Story 9 Months Ki'

Here is the tweet:

Actor Ashish Roy (Bond) is seriously ill, on dialysis and in the ICU. He has appealed for financial help on FB. I'm doing all I can to help. Can industry associations also help the ailing actor? @sushant_says@ashokepandithttps://t.co/d8qpAan1VK — Hansal Mehta (@mehtahansal) May 19, 2020

Ashiesh Roy’s career spanned over two decades. He had been a part of various television shows and films during the 23 years that he was active in the entertainment industry. His filmography includes the likes of MP3: Mera Pehla Pehla Pyaar, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Raja Natwarlal. Ashiesh Roy also dubbed for well-known English films such as The Dark Knight, Man Of Steel and Guardians Of The Galaxy.

Also Read: 'Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2' Written Update For Nov 23: Gopi & Ahem Talk About Their Future

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.