As Krishna Shroff Flaunts Her Abs In Bikini, Tiger's Reply To It Is Every Brother Ever

Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff’s sister, Krishna Shroff has been catching eyeballs on social media with her work out videos and her pictures by the pool amid lockdown. She recently uploaded a picture of herself where she was seen flaunting her abs and fit body. While there were many who seemed awestruck by her carved abs, there were many who appreciated her for her beauty, but brother Tiger Shroff’s comment on the post was the most unusual one out of all.

Tiger Shroff's comment on sister Krishna Shroff's picture is every brother ever

Tiger Shroff posted an emoji of a monkey covering his mouth. Soon Krishna responded to the comment with a kiss emoji and tagged Tiger in it. Check out the post of Krishna Shroff and the comments below.

Tiger Shroff's comment

Krishna Shroff's posts on Instagram

Krishna Shroff has created a loyal fan following on social media and her followers look up to her for fitness inspiration. She is a fitness freak and is often seen encouraging her followers to stay fit and healthy. Check out more pictures of her below.

