Tiger Shroff's Sister Krishna Shares Childhood Picture; Asks 'Y'all Not Seen Annabelle?!'

Tiger Shroff’s sister Krishna Shroff has been very active on social media off-late. She has now shared a childhood picture on Instagram with a hilarious caption. Read more about Krishna Shroff’s Instagram post.

Krishna Shroff’s cute childhood picture

Krishna Shroff took to her Instagram handle to share a childhood picture of hers. She can be seen striking a sweet pose with a baby doll which seems like the Annabelle in her childhood picture. She captioned the image with, “Y’all not seen Annabelle?”. The star has shown the fans her amusing side. Check out the picture:

Apart from this, Krishna Shroff had earlier taken to Instagram to share a bunch of adorable throwback pictures from her childhood days. In the images, she can be seen with her brother Tiger, who seems to be enjoying her company. Krishna Shroff is seen sitting on her brother’s lap while he holds on to her, with a sweet smile across his face.

Krishna has also mentioned the picture of how her Big B has been her protector since childhood days. She has even put forth her love for the Baaghi actor while also adding a red heart. Have a look at the childhood picture of the siblings here.

A few days back, film producer Ayesha Shroff also shared a throwback picture of herself with her son Tiger and daughter Krishna. The image happens to be from Tiger and Krishna’s childhood days. Sharing the photo on Instagram, Ayesha Shroff wrote in the caption: “Me and my khazana,” with a few heart emoticons.

About Tiger and Krishna Shroff

Tiger Shroff made his Bollywood debut in the year 2014 with the movie Heropanti, co-starring Kriti Sanon. Since then he has been a part of various films like Baaghi series, A Flying Jatt, and Munna Michael, among others. On the other hand, Krishna Shroff owns an MMA training centre named MMA Matrix. The institute was launched by her in November 2018. Krishna is a fitness enthusiast like her brother who has been trained in several forms of martial arts.

(Image Credit: Krishna Shroff IG)

