On Krishna Shroff's Birthday, Tiger Shroff Shares A Sweet Picture

Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff celebrates her 28th birthday today. For Krishna Shroff's birthday, many fans and followers have poured in sweet and heartfelt wishes. Tiger took to his Instagram to post a special wish for his sister. He posted an adorable picture with a special caption on his story. Read ahead to know more.

Have a look at Tiger Shroff's Instagram story

In Tiger Shroff's Instagram post, both can be seen in their boxing gear while they were ready to play. As they face each other, Tiger can be seen shirtless whereas, Krishna can be seen in olive green and black sportswear. He captioned the post as 'happy birthday mere Bhai'. He continued and wished her with good health and happiness. On a fun note, he hoped that his sister only get stressed about where her next holiday is going to be.

Disha Patani's wish for Krishna Shroff

Bollywood actress Disha Patani also posted a hilarious video on Krishna Shroff's birthday. In the video, she and Krishna can be seen enacting a scene in which Krishna played the daughter and Disha played her mother. Krishna was seen wearing a blue crop top while Disha wore a floral outfit and glasses.

She also shared another story in which she posted a picture of Krishna. In the picture, Krishna can be seen using her phone in grey sportswear. She captioned her post saying, ‘Happy birthday beautiful and the strongest girl I know, keep inspiring all of us.’

Tiger Shroff and Krishna Shroff's photos

Tiger and Krishna can often be seen together giving major sibling goals. Earlier, Krishna shared a picture with Tiger in which both looked stunning. They posed for the camera dressed in all black. Tiger can be seen in a black zipper jacket and black pants whereas, Krishna can be seen in a black one piece. The picture received many likes and comments from fans and followers.

Before this, she also posted a picture with Tiger from the Filmfare Middle East photoshoot. Again, in all black, Tiger was seen in a turtleneck full sleeves t-shirt and pants. He paired his look with sunglasses. On the other hand, Krishna was seen in a furry one piece. Followers including celeb friends dropped various comments on the post.

