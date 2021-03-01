Alia's 'Gully Boy Costar Srishti Talks About Journey: 'Had Always Been Under-confident'

Actor Srishti Shrivastava began her journey with her appearance in the TVF show, Girliyapa, and was then roped in for Gully Boy as Albina Dadarkar. In the movie, she fights with Alia Bhatt’s character and the fun scene was much loved by fans. However, Srishti's journey was not that easy as she was rejected in countless auditions. In a tell-all with Official Humans of Bombay, Shrivastava opened up about her journey and spoke about how she got her first break in the industry.

Shrishti shares her journey in Bollywood

Shrishti mentioned that she had never been away from her parents and the thought of not living with them hadn’t crossed her mind. She added that she was devastated when her parents sent her to Mumbai to stay with her grandparents. Speaking about how she was the "shy girl" in the school, the actor mentioned that her classmates were "shocked" after she randomly performed on Annual Day.

Not only this, but Girliyapa's Jo also remarked that she even won a competition where late actor Sridevi had awarded her. Even though she had always been "under-confident", she was able to express herself and feel alive on stage, added the actor. However, she remarked that she was rejected at countless auditions and hence she started to doubt her abilities.

Speaking about a "heartbroken" incident, Shrishti continued that she once landed a role in a movie and even signed the contract, but then the agency told her that they aren’t moving forward with her. She mentioned that she even hospitalised for anxiety and that she started therapy and returned to theatre. It all changed for her when a casting director "randomly" approached her for Girliyapa, and everything just fell into place as after that she played a cameo in Gully Boy, alongside an ensemble cast of Alia Bhatt, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Vijay Raaz, Kalki Koechlin, and Ranveer Singh, she remarked.

Srishti Shrivastava's Gully Boy became a hit and garnered massive love from fans. She continued that she began earning and was finally in a place to support herself. She added that living in Mumbai seemed difficult for her and hence she started doing the chores all by herself and soon a "sense of independence" sparked when she went down to a shop to buy an egg and learned to make her first bhurji. The actor was also a part of Gulabo Sitabo, alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Ayushmann Khurana. She stated that she auditioned for the movie in 2018 and also got a letter from Amitabh, which she still looks at in disbelief.

Also Read | John Abraham Unveils Fierce Look In 'Mumbai Saga' New Poster, Drops Trailer & Release Date

Also Read | Shahid Kapoor Gets A Kiss From Wife Mira Rajput On His Birthday, Says 'feeling The Love'

Also Read | Sunny Leone Stuns In All-red Gown As She Shares Pics From 'Splitsvilla' Sets In Kerala

Also Read | Anusha Dandekar On Going Through Her Share Of Bullying & Racism: 'Was Often Teased'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.