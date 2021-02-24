Monalisa Stuns In Floral Dress In Latest Video, Grooves To 'Jadu Hai Nasha Hai'

On Tuesday night, Monalisa took to Instagram and dropped a BTS video from her latest shoot. She sported a frilly floral dress and left her hair naturally open. Monalisa grooved to Bipasha Basu and John Abraham's hit song, Jadu Hai Nasha Hai, sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Kumar Sanu. Monalisa complimented her look with danglers and opted for minimal makeup. The actor often shares such videos.

Monalisa grooves to Jadu Hai Nasha Hai

Earlier, the Nazar actor grooved to Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan's song, Mummy Kasam, from the movie, Coolie No.1. Sharing a glimpse of the same, Monalisa wrote, "For the longest time wanted to dance on this number." She went on to thank her wonderful team for making this possible. Her video was edited by Chakli Production and was choreographed by Kajal Purohit.

Kuch Toh Hai: Naagin Ek Naye Rang Mein actor Harsh Rajput was one of the firsts to drop a comment on Monalisa's clip. The original song titled Mummy Kasam garnered massive love for fans. It is voiced by Udit Narayan, Ikka and Monali Thakur; and Ikka and Shabbir Ahmed have penned the lyrics. As of today, the peppy number has surpassed 42M views online.

On Wednesday morning, Monalisa posted a mushy picture with her husband Vikrant Singh and penned a heartfelt caption. She wrote, "Dream Without Fear... Love Without Limits." In the pic, while the actor carried a heavily embroidered emerald green gown, her husband wore a black ethnic attire. By the looks of it, the duo was posing for a shoot.

Earlier, the Namak Issk Ka actor headed out in the city for a lunch date. She mentioned that it was her off day and hence they decided to eat outside. They also went to meet Puja Banerjee and Kunal Verma's son, Krishiv and shared many pics with the little one. "Tried to capture all his cute reactions and he is a poser like his Masi (me). Puja and Kunal, you both are truly blessed to have him," she wrote on Instagram.

