Anusha Dandekar On Going Through Her Share Of Bullying & Racism: 'Was Often Teased'

Amid the pandemic, Anusha Dandekar teamed up with Gaurav Kumar and launched a skincare brand, BrownSkin Beauty. Speaking about how Anusha thought of this name, the actor mentioned that she has gone through her share of bullying in Australia while growing up in the country. In an interview with Koimoi, she remarked that in Australia, people used to call her 'dark milk chocolate' or 'chocolate milk' because of her brown complexion. Dandekar continued that she was often 'teased like that' when she was younger.

Anusha on facing racism

In the same interaction, Anusha stated that she didn’t understand the concept of skin colour being different. She also mentioned that she used to run to her dad when the comparisons took place. Dandekar went on to call herself 'naive', as everything seemed different to her.

The MTV Love School host asserted that it was because her parents didn’t teach her to differentiate amongst people with regards to their skin tones. Anusha also talked about the time when she returned to India from Australia. She continued that she was shocked to see how people are pitting against each other, in her own country and that’s how the name of the brand, BrownSkin Beauty, came to her mind.

It was on November 1, 2020, when Dandekar made an official announcement about her brand on Instagram. "A BROWN BEAUTY REVOLUTION IS COMING! A skincare range just for YOU! HONESTLY, MY HEART CAN’T TAKE IT! It’s SO FULL!!! Thankyou Thankyou Thankyou...#brownskinbeauty #whateveryourbrownitsbeautiful," she wrote while sharing a video. As of today, she has launched several products and some of them are live on a few other websites as well. Anusha remarked that BrownSkin Beauty was born after 6 months of hustle and through a world pandemic.

Apart from this, Anusha Dandekar and Karan Kundrra launched their own clothing label called Man Up! Woman Up! on Valentine’s Day, 2020. On the work front, Anusha was a part of the show Supermodel of the Year. She has also worked in several movies like Mumbai Matinee, Lalbaug Parel, Delhi Belly, and others.

