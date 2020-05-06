Kriti Kharbanda Shares Throwback Video And Slams Body-shamers Who Called Her 'too Thin'

Owing to the nationwide lockdown, the shoots of all the films have been halted until the COVID-19 situation comes under control. Amidst this, several Bollywood actors took over social media lately, reminiscing the good old days by sharing some throwback posts from the sets of their past films. Recently, Kriti Kharbanda joined the bandwagon too, flaunting her swordsmanship from the sets of Housefull 4, by taking an indirect jibe at all the body-shamers.

Also Read | Kriti Kharbanda Enjoys Bread Baked By Her ‘personally Hired Chef' Pulkit Samrat

Kriti Kharbanda revealed that people thought she was too thin and tiny to even carry a sword

For her role in the movie as Rajkumari Meena, Kriti Kharbanda took training to learn swordsmanship. In her latest '#throwback' Instagram post, she revealed that a lot of people thought that she was too thin and tiny to even carry a sword. However, the Pagalpanti actor shut all the body-shamers by sharing a video clip from the sets of Housefull 4, flaunting how she aced swordsmanship by reminiscing the 'toughest days at work'.

Also Read | Pulkit Samrat Bakes 'Pav' For Lady-love Kriti Kharbanda, Leaves Her 'impressed'

Kharbanda captioned the post writing, "Throw back to one of my toughest days at work, and also one of the most cherished. A lot of People said, I’m too “thin” and “tiny” to even carry a sword, let alone fight. Ahem, ahem :) here’s a little treat for ya, don’t mess with #rajkumarimeena :) #housefull4 #throwback #bestdayever"

Also Read | Kriti Kharbanda Calls Pulkit Samrat Her 'calm In The Storm', Shares A Silhouette Pic

Kriti Kharbanda has undoubtedly carved her niche for herself in the Hindi film industry after predominantly working in the Kannada and Telugu film industries. Kharbanda has shared the screen space with several A-listers of Bollywood including Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, and Kartik Aaryan to name a few. She recently starred alongside an ensemble cast in the Farhad Samji directorial Housefull 4, which went on to become a blockbuster hit at the box office.

In other news, Kriti Kharbanda is having the best time of her life in quarantine with her beau and Pagalpanti co-star Pulkit Samrat, and their Instagram handles are proof. Recently, Kharbanda also shared a video of her 'Champi' session with Samrat. In the video shared by her, Pulkit Samrat is seen giving her lady love head massage which had their fans swooning.

Also Read | Kriti Kharbanda Gets Pampered By Pulkit Samrat With A 'champi;' Watch Video

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.