Kriti Kharbanda Spills The Beans On Future Marriage Plans With Boyfriend Pulkit Samrat

Just a few months ago, in November of 2019, actor Kriti Kharbanda confirmed that she had been actually dating her Pagalpanti co-star, Pulkit Samrat. She confessed this fact months after fans started speculating about their relationship. Recently, Kriti Kharbanda has an interview with an entertainment portal, where she revealed her future marriage plans with Pulkit Samrat.

Kriti Kharbanda on her marriage plans with boyfriend Pulkit Samrat

Speaking to an entertainment portal, Kriti Kharbanda stated that she and Pulkit Samrat were taking each day as it comes. Kriti Kharbanda also confessed that neither she nor Pulkit Samrat was ready for marriage. She added that it would take them a few years to get ready for marriage. Kriti Kharbanda then said that Pulkit Samrat was still a baccha (a kid), which was why they were keeping any marriage plans on a back-burner.



Kriti Kharbanda then spoke about how she and Pulkit Samrat were spending their time together during the coronavirus lockdown. She claimed that Pulkit was taking care of her like a gentleman and was not letting her do any housework. Kriti Kharbanda further praised her boyfriend and said that she had never met anyone as caring as Pulkit in her entire life. The actor then mentioned that she and her boyfriend would be spending their time together by learning to play the guitar and piano.

A few months ago, Kriti Kharbanda had an interview with an entertainment portal, where she revealed that she actually dating Pulkit Samrat. During the interview, the actor said that she wanted her parents to know about the relationship before anyone else. She added that there was a time when you were comfortable talking about your relationship.

Kriti Kharbanda claimed that for her, that time was five months. She then stated that she had told her parents about the relationship and was now making it public news, as she had no qualms admitting that she was dating Pulkit Samrat.

