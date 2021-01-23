Karanveer Mehra & Nidhi Seth All Set To Tie Knot, Former Shares Glimpses From Mehendi

On Friday night, January 22, television actor Karanveer Mehra took to his Instagram and broke the big news. He shared a slew of pictures and videos with his fiancee, Nidhi Seth. The duo already kick-started their wedding festivities. Karanveer shared glimpses from his Mehendi ceremony.

While the Pavitra Rishta actor pulled off a beige two-piece kurta with a pink jacket, Nidhi sported a yellow ethnic suit. Apart from this, their family members were all dressed up in elegant outfits. Many of them also wore sweaters. Sharing the glimpses, he wrote, "The begin of all beginnings, Mehndi with my heart." As soon as Karanveer Mehra and Nidhi Seth's wedding photos were up on the internet, not only fans but celebs also rushed to congratulate the couple.

Anusha Mishra, Sana Makbul, Shweta Gulati, Rukmini Maitra, Nisha Rawa, Mohammad Nazim Khilji, Gautam Rode, Karan Tacker, Pooja Gor, Rizwan Bachav, Donal Bisht, Lizaa Malik and many others dropped endearing wishes for the couple. "U both are looking lovely and u both are perfect for each other congratulations to both of you," wrote a fan on Instagram.

Karanveer Mehra and Nidhi Seth's Mehendi photos

Nidhi also took to her Instagram and posted a happy selfie with her to-be husband. The duo flaunted their Mehendi and wore colour-coordinated outfits. Karanveer shared a mushy photo with Seth on his Instagram story and in another photo, the duo was dressed up for their sangeet event. They wore gold outfits and Nidhi's lehenga had intricate embroidery and embellishments on it.

It was last year in November when the Rishton Ka Mela actor posted an adorable photo with Nidhi and penned a heartfelt note for her. He wrote, "Thank you, god, for the world so sweet. Thank you, god, for the food we eat. Thank you, god, for the birds that sing.Thank you, god, for the beer we drink. Thank you, god, for everything." The duo posed amid the hills in Mussoorie. As per a report by Bollywood Shaadis.com, the two stars had fixed some dates for the wedding earlier, which was in the month of December. However, they wished to avoid the disastrous year 2020 and hence chose a date in January 2021. They're all set to tie the knot on January 24, 2021.

