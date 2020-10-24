AR Rahman Is On Wishlist Of Selena Gomez: "It'd Be Beautiful To Sing For Bollywood"

Popular American singer Selena Gomez confessed that she would love to collaborate with Bollywood musicians and especially AR Rahman who has managed to establish himself as a global star. Selena Gomez’s songs are extremely popular among the audience and now the singer wishes to collaborate with AR Rahman and Bollywood musicians as she thinks they are wonderful.

"I like AR Rahman’s work"

Indian musicians and other artists have a huge fan following worldwide. Recently, singer Selena Gomez showed her keen interest to collaborate with the legendary AR Rahman. According to a report by Mid-Day, Selena Gomez revealed that she has been following the works of many Indian artists and she feels that they are wonderful. She also added that she finds AR Rahman’s work most compelling.

Gomez later mentioned how collaborating with the global artist was on her wishlist and how much she likes his work. Furthermore, she added how she would love to sing or be a part of his compositions and how beautiful it would be to sing for a Bollywood film.

Selena Gomez got recognition as a teenage star as she gained popularity for her singing when she released a few albums with her band. Later, she also released many albums as a solo artist. Take a quick look at Selena Gomez’s songs.

Selena Gomez’s songs

There’s a huge list of songs by the artist that was loved by the fans. Selena Gomez’s songs include The Heart Wants What It Wants, Same Old Love, Hands To Myself, Lose You To Love Me, It Ain’t Me, We Don’t Talk Anymore, Come And Get It, and many more. She recently came out with a new song, Ice Cream, in collaboration with BLACKPINK. The song has received tremendous love on social media.

AR Rahman’s latest songs

AR Rahman is a legendary artist with a global fan following. AR Rahman’s latest songs include O Aashiqa, Humnawa, Soja Soja, Taare Ginn, Masakkali 2.0, The Oracle, O Mera Chand, to name a few. As for his upcoming work, the composer has quite a few projects that will release in 2021.

