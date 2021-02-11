Kriti Kharbanda And Yami Gautam Show How To Get 'Black And White' Right; See Pics

Kriti Kharbanda and Yami Gautam shared monochrome photos flaunting their elegant beauty in their latest posts on Instagram. The two actors stunned their fans with their sharp features and charming face. Yami Gautam and Kriti Kharbanda proved that they don’t need colours to show off their beauty in the latest post on social media. In the monochrome photos, the divas keep their expressions light which adds an enchanting charm to their shots. Mesmerized by their beauty, fans just couldn’t get enough of the two and poured in praises and compliments in the comment section.

‘Black and White is more’

Kriti Kharbanda had fans spell-bounded with her beauty as she posed in an all-white outfit for the photo. Sporting a white bralette with a white jacket and pairing it with white pants, Kriti included the hashtags #balckandwhite and #photography and tagged her photographer. Captioning her picture by saying colour is everything but ‘Black and White is more’, the 30 years old actress and model made fans go gaga over her. Her fans couldn’t help but adore the actress in the comment section.

Something about the Grey

Fans also couldn’t hide their admiration as the 32 years old actor, Yami Gautam, shared a black and white snap in her latest Instagram post. In the caption, Yami Gautam wrote that there is something about black and white tones with a white heart emoji, black heart emoji, and black camera emoji while tagging the photographer. Photographed in a casual outfit, the actress is seen looking away from the camera with a comforting expression. Similar to several other Yami Gautam's photos on Instagram, fans have commented praises and adoration for the actress in the comment section.

Kriti Kharbanda's photos delight her fans

Kriti Kharbanda’s photo on her Instagram gives a sneak peek of her exciting life to her fans. The actor loves sharing not only her work but also snippets of her personal life. Kriti Kharbanda’s photos delight her fans as she captures a playful side of herself and with her friends. Be it working out, promotional activity, or personal tidbits, Kriti Kharbanda's photos never fail to delight her fans.

Yami Gautam’s Photos on her Instagram feed are filled with the actress smiling charmingly into the camera. With snippets of her movies, photoshoots, and adorable selfies, Yami Gautam's photos always put a smile on her fans' faces.

