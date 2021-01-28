Kriti Kharbanda On Road To Recovery; Shares Candid Workout Video

Kriti Kharbanda is a celebrated actor in Bollywood and as she began appearing in several movies and web series, she has gained a huge fan following in a short time span. Kriti Kharbanda’s fitness regime has its own fandom and whenever she posts her workout videos, all her fans react to it with affection and amazement. Let’s take a look at Kriti Kharbanda’s Instagram and see what she posted lately.

Kriti Kharbanda's fitness regime

Actor Kriti Kharbanda recently took to her Instagram handle and shared an interesting video clip of her in which she can be seen working out with full concentration and enthusiasm. She can be seen wearing a grey coloured sports top and paired it with blue coloured track pants with her hair perfectly tied in a bun. Kriti Kharbanda’s fitness trainer can also be seen helping her out in her workout session while she can be seen dedicatedly following his instructions. In the later part of the video, fans could get a candid look of her as she was spotted having a glass of juice and peeking from the side of a workout instrument. She can then be seen tired yet refreshed after her workout session.

In the caption, Kriti Kharbanda added how it was a day well spent and then tagged her trainer after that. As the fans are already in love with Kriti Kharbanda’s workout videos, they were glad to see yet another one on her Instagram. They took to the comment section and added numerous hearts for her video. Many of the fans added heart-eyed emojis in the comments and stated how she was their inspiration while many others hailed her spectacular workout session. Let’s have a look at Kriti Kharbanda’s Instagram and see how her fans reacted to her video clip.



Kriti Kharbanda’s workout videos

Kriti Kharbanda had posted another workout video of her when she was getting back to the grind post-malaria. In the caption, she added how she went through the weakness, the messed up system, heavy medication and mood swings. She also added how she used to do virtual workout sessions with her trainer and mentioned how he motivated her. The actor then added how she jumped right into work before she could recover completely and stated how it was not the best thing to do but the show must go on.

