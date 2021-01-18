Yami Gautam Back To Where She Started Her Journey As An Actor 11 Years Ago

Actor Yami Gautam always shares some of the most adorable and cherishing glimpses of her life with all her fans on social media. She recently posted yet another one on social media and in no time, all her fans took to her post and showered love on to her photos. Let’s have a look at Yami Gautam’s Instagram handle and see what the actor shared.

Actor Yami Gautam recently took to her Instagram handle and posted two of her pictures in which she can be seen in a vibrant look wearing a brown coloured jacket with a set of blue palazzos. In the first photo, she shared a stunning selfie of herself with her face with a winter glow. In the second photo, Yami Gautam can be seen standing and posing around the rocks with grace and poise.

In the caption, she stated how she began her journey as an actor 11 years ago in the stunning Jaisalmer. She then recalled her memories of shooting her introduction scene and added how it was still fresh in her mind marking her brief stint in television. Yami Gautam then added how she felt that life had come about a full circle as she stands at the same spot with her heart brimmed with nostalgia and gratitude. In the end, she added the name of the person who clicked her sizzling photos and mentioned how she was filming for her upcoming project Bhoot Police in Jaisalmer.

All the fans loved Yami Gautam’s photos and took to the comments section to state how pretty she looked in her latest pictures while many others added how she always looks beautiful in her photos on Instagram. Rest others illustrated their love and thrill by dropping in fire and heart emojis in the comments. Have a look at how the fans liked Yami Gautam’s photos on Instagram.

Yami Gautam also added yet another nostalgic memory of her in which she shared a blissful photo of herself. She can be seen wearing a stunning yellow coloured woolen jacket with a turtleneck white top inside and a black muffler. In the caption, she stated how she was enjoying the adventures in Himachal during this day when one of Yami Gautam's movies was being shot at the same place.

