Kriti Sanon And Kriti Kharbanda Dance Songs Together That Will Make You Dance Anyday!

Bollywood beauties Kriti Sanon and Kriti Kharbanda were seen sharing the screen space for the first time in Housefull 4. The movie had an ensemble cast of the Housefull series' original characters portrayed by Akshay Kumar, Chunky Pandey, and Riteish Deshmukh. However, the franchise also brought in new actors which included Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Rana Dagubatti, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui along with Kriti Sanon and Kriti Kharbanda. Here are some of the best songs from the Farhad Samji directorial and latest instalment of the Housefull franchise where Ms Sanon and Ms Kharbanda featured together.

Ek Chumma

The song Ek Chumma follows the Arabic style of music which is fused with the iconic sound of bagpipes. The song is composed and produced by Sohail Sen, who has earlier composed for movies like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, and Happy Bhaag Jayegi. The complete song was shot in five locations all over London.

Chammo

The song Chammo from Housefull 4 is set in 1419. The video showcases the grandeur of how historical palaces used to be. This song shows the Sitamgarh Kingdom and the three princesses of the king, who are wooed by three men aiming to be their suitors. The song is sung by Sohail Sen, Sukhwinder Singh, Shreya Ghoshal, and Shadab Faridi.

The Bhoot Song

The Bhoot Song from Housefull 4 showcases complete madness of the Ramsey Baba portrayed by Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The song shows how the cast of Housefull 4 gets possessed and starts dancing. The song was also special because Nawazuddin was never seen in this mad baba avatar in his Bollywood career. The Bhoot song is sung by Mika Singh and Farhad Samji.

