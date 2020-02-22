The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Kriti Kharbanda Bashes Indian Airline, Says 'teach Your Staff Some Basic Manners'

Bollywood News

Kriti Kharbanda took to her Twitter handle and expressed her disappointment over an Indian airline's negligence; said 'Thankyou for losing my luggage yet again'

Written By Aditi Sharma | Mumbai | Updated On:
KRITI kharbanda

Kriti Kharabanda is one of those Bollywood celebrities who are very vocal about their opinion. The actor is very active on her social media updating her fans about everything that happens in her life. Recently, Kriti Kharbanda faced an issue with an Indian airline and decided to talk about it in open on her social media.

Kriti Kharbanda expresses her disappointment with an Indian airline

Kriti Kharbanda addressed the Indian airlines and sarcastically thanked them for losing her luggage yet again. She also mentioned that the airlines need to teach their staff some basic manners.

The Indian airline responded to the tweet and extended an apology for what had happened. They further asked her to shared her flight details so that they can send her luggage back.

Kriti Kharbanda decided to take the conversation further and said that she accepts their apology, but hadn’t received her luggage still. The actor further talked about their Mumbai and Goa staff members and said that they didn’t have the decency to address her problem or share the details about her luggage.

Also Read| Kriti Kharbanda's gorgeous bridal photoshoot has set the internet on fire, see pics

Also Read| Kriti Kharbanda’s outfits to take inspiration from for New Year’s party

The Indian airline responded to her and said that her luggage is soon reaching the Goa airport and asked her to share her contact details for assistance.

Also Read| Kriti Kharbanda's selfie with BF Pulkit Samrat is adorable, calls him 'my birthday boy'

This is not the first time that Kriti Kharbanda had an issue with this airline. Earlier in 2014, the actor had addressed this kind of issue on her social media about the staff misbehaving and her luggage getting misplaced.  

Also Read| Housefull 4 actor Kriti Kharbanda's tradional looks for your wedding wardrobe

Image Courtesy: Kriti Kharbanda Instagram

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
NRITYA GOPAL DAS ON RAM MANDIR
MOTERA STADIUM INAUGURATION
NIRUPAM: 'CM RUNNING BJP'S AGENDA'
KAMAL NATH ASKS FOR 'SABOOT'
PRASHNAT KISHOR IN AAP
RAUT LAMBASTS ON WARIS PATHAN