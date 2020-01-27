Kriti Kharbanda's Gorgeous Bridal Photoshoot Has Set The Internet On Fire, See Pics

Kriti Kharbanda with films like Guest In London (2018) and Housefull 4 (2019) has successfully created a place for hereself in the industry. Along with her acting chops and versatility, Kriti is also known for her fashion outings. Here is the latest bridal photo-shoot of the star, that is giving us major fashion goals-

Kriti Kharbanda’s bridal photoshoot gives us goals

Kriti Kharbanda stunned in a rust-red lehenga-choli. The lehenga skirt featured elaborate gold embroidery and the choli featured matching embroidery with sheer sleeves. Dressed in a traditional bridal hue, Kriti showcased vintage jewellery pieces.

Also Read | Kriti Kharbanda’s Outfits To Take Inspiration From For New Year’s Party

Kriti sizzles in a limited-edition lehenga in this picture. Globally favoured hues of pink and purple lend an unmissable charm to this gorgeous outfit. This is a perfect pick for your 'big day' at an exotic destination. Kriti looks enchanting in this outfit.

Also Read | Kriti Kharbanda's Selfie With BF Pulkit Samrat Is Adorable, Calls Him 'my Birthday Boy'

Velvet is back as the most desired fabric for wedding lehengas, and Kriti has showcased a beautiful lehenga in green velvet. She has completed the the look with a nath, jhumkas and a choker. She kept her makeup minimal.

Also Read | Akriti Kakar Calls Out Indigo For Misplacing Baggage, Airline Apologises

Kriti looks ravishing in a deep rose ensemble. The blouse, crafted from organza, is richly detailed with delicate floral motifs. The plunging neckline and soft silhouette lend a contemporary charm to an otherwise traditional outfit. Kriti looks simply dreamy.

Also Read | Housefull 4 Actor Kriti Kharbanda's Tradional Looks For Your Wedding Wardrobe

Kriti Kharbanda donned a raw silk ivory hand-embroidered lehenga set, adorned with zari, pearl beads, sequinned with dabka and katdaana creating the hints of floral motifs in shades of yellow, maroon and green. She has opted for a bold makeup. She has let her tresses let loose.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.