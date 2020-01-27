The Debate
Kriti Kharbanda's Gorgeous Bridal Photoshoot Has Set The Internet On Fire, See Pics

Bollywood News

Kriti Kharbanda is an emerging actor in Bollywood. Kriti Kharbanda's gorgeous bridal photoshoot has set the internet on fire. Read ahead to know more in detail

Written By Pooja Dhar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kriti Kharbanda

Kriti Kharbanda with films like Guest In London (2018) and Housefull 4 (2019) has successfully created a place for hereself in the industry. Along with her acting chops and versatility, Kriti is also known for her fashion outings. Here is the latest bridal photo-shoot of the star, that is giving us major fashion goals-

Kriti Kharbanda’s bridal photoshoot gives us goals

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda) on

Kriti Kharbanda stunned in a rust-red lehenga-choli. The lehenga skirt featured elaborate gold embroidery and the choli featured matching embroidery with sheer sleeves. Dressed in a traditional bridal hue, Kriti showcased vintage jewellery pieces.

Also Read | Kriti Kharbanda’s Outfits To Take Inspiration From For New Year’s Party

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda) on

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda) on

Kriti sizzles in a limited-edition lehenga in this picture. Globally favoured hues of pink and purple lend an unmissable charm to this gorgeous outfit. This is a perfect pick for your 'big day' at an exotic destination. Kriti looks enchanting in this outfit.

Also Read | Kriti Kharbanda's Selfie With BF Pulkit Samrat Is Adorable, Calls Him 'my Birthday Boy'

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda) on

Velvet is back as the most desired fabric for wedding lehengas, and Kriti has showcased a beautiful lehenga in green velvet. She has completed the the look with a nath, jhumkas and a choker. She kept her makeup minimal.

Also Read | Akriti Kakar Calls Out Indigo For Misplacing Baggage, Airline Apologises

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda) on

Kriti looks ravishing in a deep rose ensemble. The blouse, crafted from organza, is richly detailed with delicate floral motifs. The plunging neckline and soft silhouette lend a contemporary charm to an otherwise traditional outfit. Kriti looks simply dreamy.

Also Read | Housefull 4 Actor Kriti Kharbanda's Tradional Looks For Your Wedding Wardrobe

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda) on

Kriti Kharbanda donned a raw silk ivory hand-embroidered lehenga set, adorned with zari, pearl beads, sequinned with dabka and katdaana creating the hints of floral motifs in shades of yellow, maroon and green. She has opted for a bold makeup. She has let her tresses let loose.

 

 

Published:
COMMENT
