Kriti Kharbanda Captures Beau Pulkit Samrat Playing Piano; Calls It A 'good Day'

Kriti Kharabanda recently took to her Instagram to share a video of her beau Pulkit Samrat. In the video, Pulkit Samrat is captured by Kriti Kharbanda candidly as he plays the piano. In Pulkit Samrat's video, the actor is seen in a relaxed mood with a white t-shirt and beige trousers. Kriti Kharbanda posted the picture with the caption, “it’s a good day @pulkitsamrat”. Take a look at Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram story.

Kriti Kharbanda expresses her 2020 mood with a picture

On August 27, Bollywood actor Kriti Kharbanda took to her social media handle and shared a picture of her to give a sneak peek into her "mood 2020". In the picture, Kriti is seen sitting with eyes shut while resting her fingers on the cheeks. Kriti donned an all-black look with lace detailed black dress. The actor paired it up with a button-down black jacket.

Kriti Kharbanda kept it minimal with her makeup as she opted for a dewy makeup look. She accessorised her overall look with a pair of white studs and balanced the look with open hair. Instagramming the picture, she wrote a short caption which read, "Mood: #2020 Aaahhhhh!", along with a hashtag, which is #2020goaway. Take a look at Kriti Kharbanda's Instagram post.

Kriti Kharbanda shares a fan art

In the recent past, Kriti Kharbanda took to her Instagram to share fan art. The fan made a drawing of Kriti playing the piano while Pulkit Samrat and her dog are seen sitting on the piano. Kriti Kharbanda extended gratitude towards the fan as she shared the picture. Take a look at this fan art.

On the work front

On the work front, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda were last seen in the movie Pagalpanti. The comedy flick also starred Anil Kapoor, Arshad Warsi and Ileana D'Cruz in pivotal roles. The film was directed by Anees Bazmee.

Kriti Kharbanda was paired with Vikrant Messy for the first time for a comedy film 14 Phere that is slated to hit the big screen on July 9, 2021. The film will be directed by Devanshu Singh and penned by Manoj Kalwani. Kriti Kharbanda shared a small clip-on social media and piqued the curiosity of fans while describing the forthcoming as full of madness and celebrations. The clip opens up with the wedding celebrations of Sanjay which is played by Vikrant and Aditi (Kriti Kharbanda) in the film sitting with a pagdi on the stage and jaunting down the budget for their wedding along with director Devanshu. While noting down the budget, the trio fight over the storyline of the film which according to the clip will revolve around the wedding of the two actors and will also showcase “14 pheras” instead of seven.

